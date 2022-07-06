"The rain has certainly dampened our activities but not our spirits."
The line, delivered by Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council chief Andrew Smith during a flag raising and smoking ceremony on Tuesday, encapsulated 2022 NAIDOC Week in Port Stephens.
The return of the Port's traditionally busy NAIDOC Week after two COVID-interrupted years was highly anticipated but the program of events was interrupted by rain.
Mr Smith's quip had the group of about 50 people bundled inside the foyer of Port Stephens Council's administration building in Raymond Terrace laughing as rain hammered the windows outside.
But Mr Smith's speech soon turned serious as he addressed historic issues that are still faced by Indigenous Australians today.
He paid respect to Indigenous elders who had the courage to "get up, stand up and show up" - the 2022 NAIDOC theme - during the mid- to late-1900s when "racism was a given and discrimination was an acceptable attitude".
"It was our elders who paved the way to forge ahead," he said. "We stand on the shoulders of giants.
"The foundations laid by elders past and present have ensured their children and children's children have the same opportunities that are taken for granted by so many other's today - sound education, access to quality health, equal employment opportunities, housing, childcare and so much more."
Focusing on the future, Mayor Ryan Palmer spoke about the strong relationship Port Stephens Council has with the Worimi and Kariah LALC's and the progress the three organisations have made in protecting the cultural significance of the Worimi Conservation Lands.
The rain broke long enough for the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags to be raised outside the council building on Tuesday morning. The official ceremony has long been a NAIDOC Week tradition in the Port.
Due to the heavy rain, the Worimi LALC's Murrook Family Fun Day, due to be held in Williamtown on Monday, has been postponed to July 15.
The family fun day that was meant to be held on the Nelson Bay foreshore on Wednesday will be postponed to a later date.
Cultural activities in Karuah Community Hall set to be held on July 7 has also been postponed.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
