Night maintenance work on Hexham Bridge - southbound bridge to be closed

The southbound bridge at Hexham will be closed in the evenings and all traffic diverted onto the northbound bridge from July 10 while safety improvement work takes place.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic overnight conditions on the Pacific Highway from Sunday 10 July for continuing safety work on Hexham Bridge.
To minimise impact to motorists we will be working from 8pm to 5am Sunday to Thursday nights and expect to complete the work by early August, weather permitting.
The southbound bridge will be closed during work hours. All traffic will be diverted onto the northbound bridge, which will operate with one lane in each direction.
Transport for NSW is continuing essential maintenance work on the bridge, including repairs to steel trusses, maintenance to the lift span and routine work to the bridge deck and expansion joints.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists during work hours and may affect travel times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
