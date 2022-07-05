Port Stephens Examiner
Night maintenance work on Hexham Bridge - southbound bridge to be closed

Updated July 5 2022 - 10:40pm, first published 10:34pm
The southbound bridge at Hexham will be closed in the evenings and all traffic diverted onto the northbound bridge from July 10 while safety improvement work takes place.

Local News

