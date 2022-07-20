It has been two long years since the crafty members of Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group have been able to get together and sew.
So it was with a lot of laughter and chatting, punctated by the whir of sewing machines, that the group of 14 ladies were able to gather in a Salamander Bay home recently to make underarm pillows and shoulder bags for breast cancer patients.
The group makes about 120 satin pillows a year, which are gifted to the McGrath Foundation and given to those who seek assistance from Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, support group members continued to make the pillows and covers for drainage bags but individually at home.
"We lost that socialisation aspect that we've come to enjoy when we weren't able to sew together during the pandemic," long-time group member and former president, Judy Watton, said.
"Some of our members aren't as active as they used to be and the sewing days were a way that they could still be involved, and enjoy that social aspect of it. The camaraderie. It has been really nice to get everyone together again."
The group makes about 40 pillows, also referred to as comfort cushions, at a time, three times a year.
During the June sewing day, there were five ladies on sewing machines, one on an overlocker, and the rest were stuffing the pillows and sewing the last gap closed.
The majority of the pillows are pink - the colour synonymous with breast cancer. But they are also made, on request, in other colours for male breast cancer patients.
The satin pillows are designed to provide relief by keeping a breast cancer patient's arm away from their body. They are also made with high quality stuffing, so as to not irritate the skin or wounds.
The latest lot of 40 pillows, created at the end of June, have been sent to McGrath Foundation nurses on the Central Coast.
When they are given to patients through the breast cancer support group, they come with a note with an attached bag filled with lavender.
The note reads: "This pillow can be tucked under your arm to support you when you sleep. It can be used to protect you from the pressure of a seat belt or it can be worn under clothing when you go shopping to protect you from accidental bumps. It also makes a lovely neck pillow when you travel, or you may just want to cuddle it like a teddy bear".
Members have been making the cushions for as long as the support group has been running - 20 years. That equates to about 2400 pillows created in the past two decades.
While the group supports breast cancer patients living on the Tomaree Peninsula, their pillows are sent far and wide.
"A lot of us know people, friends and family, overseas who have been diagnosed with breast cancer," Mrs Watton said. "Our pillows have been sent all over the world. We've had people say that they absolutely love them, that they provide a lot of comfort and relief and that they continued to use them after their treatment."
The pillows are not the only thing the group's crafty members make. They also create satin bags that go over the shoulder, which fit drainage bags, and "bouncing boobies" - otherwise known as knitted breast prothesis.
It is in addition to other services the group provides including: driving patients to cancer-related medical appointments in the Newcastle and Maitland areas; house cleaning, lawn mowing and child minding at the discretion of the committee; providing wigs, scarves, 'bouncing boobies' and underarm cushions; telephone and face-to-face support and; monthly morning teas to network with other patients.
A not-for-profit organisation, the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group relies on fundraising and donations to be able to provide its services.
Its next major fundraiser, one of two it traditionally holds a year, will be the In the Pink Breakfast at Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Wednesday, October 19. It will be the group's first breakfast since 2019.
Ticket sales are expected to open in September.
For more information on the breast cancer support group, to volunteer, donate or to access its services, go to tomareebreastcancersupport.com.au or phone president Sarah Smith on 0431 864 778.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
