A new lap record was set at Ringwood on Sunday as some of NSW and Queensland's best hillclimbers raced against the clock in the state championship.
Queenslander Dean Tighe, in his Empire Wraith, finished Ringwood Motorsport Complex's A3 track in a blistering time of 59.86 to claim top honours in round five of the 2022 NSW State Hillclimb Championship on August 7.
It was two seconds faster than the record set previously by five-time Australian hillclimb champion Malcolm Oastler in an OMS 28.
Kempsey's Dave Morrow, in a Kryger Suzuki, finished second and Wollongong's Peter Brown, in a Pro Sport Mulsanne, third.
Tighe is leading the 2022 championship on points after completing and placing at all five rounds, followed by Morrow and Brown who have raced in four rounds.
The state championship round at Ringwood, located in Balickera north of Raymond Terrace, attracted 55 entries.
Entrants had the opportunity to get a feel for the track at a practice day on Saturday, August 6, ahead of racing on Sunday, August 7.
Round six of the NSW championship will be held in Gunnedah on September 4 and the seventh and final round in Canberra on October 2.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
