Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

New lap record set at Ringwood Motorsports Complex in 2022 NSW State Hillclimb Championship

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:00am, first published August 7 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new lap record was set at Ringwood on Sunday as some of NSW and Queensland's best hillclimbers raced against the clock in the state championship.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.