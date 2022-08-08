Sunshine, can you believe it?
A week of balmy weather presented a keyhole of opportunity for fishers to hit the beaches.
Advertisement
Frustrated by ongoing poor weather the local recreational fishing community headed to their nearest beach to target the beautiful winter bream that have taken up residence from Stockton Beach to Box Beach.
Corlette champion Martin Harris set up in the southern corner of Box Beach in a rising tide and was rewarded with thumping travelling snowy white, broad-shouldered bream.
Using a specialized two hook beach rig, designed by Birubi champion Old Schoie, Martin tossed just behind the shore break and managed to bounce a bag of quality fish up the beach.
On more than one occasion Martin hooked and landed two bream at once.
Schoie's rig is available through your tackle store. Give it a try.
Best baits include fresh mullet cut to size, live worms drive the bream crackers as do savage nippers.
Best beaches include Stockton, Samurai, Fingal and Boxy.
The flat sea has restricted my snapper excursions around the rocks as I need a bit of rock and roll to get the fish excited.
While the sea conditions are excellent drop a line over the close reefs in less than 30 metres and hang on!
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in the Port or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.