The Grahamstown Greats have got the confidence, the quick responses and grit when it comes to debating.
The year 5 and 6 Grahamstown Public School students proved their ability to talk the talk after winning their first knockout round in the 2022 Hunter/Central Coast Regional Debate Finals on Tuesday, August 23.
Their passion for public speaking will see them progress into the next round of finals in the coming weeks and debating teacher Renae Moss couldn't be prouder.
"Our whole school community are proud of what our debate team, has achieved," she said.
Ms Moss said the students had spent weeks giving up their free time to practice and develop their public speaking skills, which paid off.
"The girls were giving up a lot of their lunch time breaks to come and practice and to work together to try and nut out some ideas," she said.
Ms Moss said debating was great for the students to help develop their public speaking skills, team work, research, deeper level self-thinking, writing and confidence.
"It's really enabled the students to develop strong working relationships that support student confidence and the development of coherent arguments," she said.
The debating team is made up of Arabella Fleming, Olivia Flippence, Starr Peterson, Alana Naicker, Elizabeth McMillan and Ivy Morrison.
Here's what they said when asked about what they enjoy the most about debating.
"I like to win and debate topics. I'm looking forward to future debates and I hope we win," Arabella said.
"I really like debating, it's fun and entertaining. I enjoy public speaking," Alana said.
"I love planning things out for debating and getting people back with what they have said," Elizabeth said.
"I like debating because I like arguing with people and proving that they're wrong. I'm looking forward to moving up levels and having fun with my team," Olivia said
Grahamstown Public School wished their debating team the best of luck for the next round of finals.
Debating student Alana Naicker has taken her public speaking to the next level and will represent Grahamstown Public School at the regional level Multicultural Perspective Public Speaking competition on August 30.
"I like to speak in front of people, I think it's just my thing," the year 5 student said.
The competition means Alana will deliver a prepared speech on everyday racism and an impromptu speech with just seven minutes to prepare.
"I'm looking forward to the impromptu speech, I haven't really done it that much," she said.
Ms Moss said Grahamstown Public wished her the best of luck and were extremely proud of her.
"We're really proud of her she's done a wonderful job.
"Public speaking has really developed her self-confidence and we're seeing that shine through, she's got a clear passion for it," she said.
