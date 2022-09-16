Would you rather a 26 per cent rate rise in one year, or three 10.5 per cent rises back to back? Read the full story here.
Port Stephens residents in flood-prone areas are again being urged to prepare for the risk of flooding after the Bureau of Meteorology declared a third La Nina event in a row this week. Read more.
The arrival of spring generally means new life and with the season's beginning NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is urging people to watch their step. Read more.
Direct flights from Williamtown to New Zealand will not resume this summer, but Newcastle Airport is forging ahead with work on its new international terminal. Read more.
Real estate agent Tracy Blosdale took finding someone a home to the next level when she became a stand-in caretaker for an 81 year-old man when his rental was sold and he had nowhere to go.
"I think I've adopted a grandfather," the Port Stephens First National real estate agent said. Keep reading.
Giacomo Arnott said his appointment to deputy mayor of Port Stephens demonstrated that young people in the community "can do anything". Read more.
