Top level rugby league is back in Port Stephens with the promotion of the Northern Hawks Rugby League Club to the Denton Engineering Cup in 2023.
After dominating the reserve grade competition last season with a 13 game-winning streak that culminated in a 20-0 shut-out of Wests Newcastle in the grand final, NSW Rugby League gave the Hawks the greenlight to represent Port Stephens and Newcastle in the district first grade level next season.
Hawks head coach Brad Tighe said is excited about the opportunity.
"I'm excited for the young kids we're starting to develop," he said. "We're a pathways club, we want to develop our own.
"There are a heap of young kids in the Port Stephens and local Aboriginal community that deserve an opportunity to play in the district competition."
The Northern Hawks have recruited selectively to help player development and to be competitive in first grade.
The new season will see former NRL half Luke Walsh in Hawks colours, along with experienced forward Brad Russell and Raymond Terrace locals Kiah Cooper and Timanu Alexander.
Walsh has had a stellar career in the top league with stints with the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers and in the English Super League at St Helens and Catalans Dragons. Last year Walsh played for the Central Charlestown club.
Floyd Tighe and Warren Schillings are also likely to return to the club.
Home ground for the Northern Hawks in 2023 will again be Tomaree No.1 Matchfield, with home games being played on Sundays.
Pre-season club training will begin on January 10 at Stockton. Players recently began a pre-Christmas individual fitness program.
Registrations have also opened for first grade, reserve grade and under-19s teams.
For 2023, the Hawks will continue to support local ladies tackle teams, such as the Karuah Rooettes, as it did in 2022, with a view to create a Northern Hawks Ladies Tackle team in the coming seasons.
The Hawks held its AGM on November 29.
Andrew Chapman was elected as president.
Also on board for the Hawks is vice president Charlie Faulkner, secretary Glen Boyd, treasurer Cody Faulkner and registrar Kelly Piper.
