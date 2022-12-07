Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Pre-season training, recruitment: Newly promoted Northern Hawks have hit the ground running ahead of 2023 season

December 7 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Main image - Liam Walsh scoring for the Hawks in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final on September 11, 2022. Inset - new Hawks recruits Luke Walsh and Brad Russell.

Top level rugby league is back in Port Stephens with the promotion of the Northern Hawks Rugby League Club to the Denton Engineering Cup in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.