Traffic delays are expected after a motorhome was destroyed by fire at Hexham on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred on the Pacific Highway just north of the Hexham Bridge with the vehicle well alight about 10.25am.
Emergency services were yet to arrive at the scene however people could be seen standing on the side of the road clear of the blaze.
A dog was being given water nearby with the occupants appearing to have escaped the blaze.
Several explosions could be heard by passersby.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
More to come
