THE MARKETS
PORT STEPHENS
Medowie Markets are on the second Saturday of the month at the Bull n Bush Motel, Ferodale Road, Medowie from 8am to 12.30pm. At Nelson Bay, the Tomaree Markets are on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, at Neil Carroll Park from 8am to 2pm. Drop in to pick up something unique from a small business.
LISA HUNT
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Head to Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, November 10 for an unforgettable night of soul music by the enchanting Lisa Hunt. Raised singing in her gospel church choir, Lisa has dazzled audiences worldwide and shared a stage with James Brown, Eric Clapton and Midnight Oil. The show starts at 7pm, get tickets at shoalbaycountryclub.com.au/whats-on.
SPRING SOUNDS
NELSON BAY
Enjoy live music in Nelson Bay during November with council's Spring Sounds series. On Saturday, November 11 live music will be performed from 12pm to 2pm at Yacaaba Street, Nelson Bay.
RAAF AIR SHOW
WILLIAMTOWN
Don't miss the Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023, on Saturday and Sunday November 18 and 19. It's set to be an unforgettable weekend of excitement, education and inspiration, with the Newcastle Flying Display on the Saturday and RAAF Base Williamtown Open Day on the Sunday. Tickets ($10) are on sale now for the open day at Ticketmaster.
CROQUET DOUBLES
NELSON BAY
Head to Tomaree Sports Complex from Friday, November 17 to Monday, November 20 for Nelson Bay Croquet Club's second annual Christmas Bush Golf Croquet Doubles tournament. It will bring 64 croquet players from across the state to the region. Entry is free and games start at 8am and finish about 4pm. The tournament will finish about 12pm Monday.
