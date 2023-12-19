Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Peter Mata'utia hopes to link with his brothers for at least one season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 19 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Raymond Terrace junior Peter Mata'utia reckons he has "five years" left on the footy field and one goal remains above all others during that period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help