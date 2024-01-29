Hunter optometrist stresses dangers of screen time on young eyes

A Hunter optometrist is urging parents to keep an eye on their children's digital screen habits, to protect their vision.
East Maitland Specsavers optometrist Gurpreet Singh Rai is calling on parents and teachers to employ safer screen practices, including limiting up-close tasks, taking regular screen breaks and regular eye tests.
Research commissioned by Specsavers has found the younger generation is spending 3.5 hours a day on average on screens at home and at school.
This can potentially impact eye health and increase the chance of lifelong vision issues.
The research revealed young children between five and 12-years-old are spending more than the World Health Organisation-recommended amount of time on screens, which is two hours a day.
Specsavers says eye health tests should be considered an essential part of back-to-school routines.
Myopia, or short sightedness, is on the rise globally, with the World Health Organisation estimating that 52 percent of the global population will have myopia by 2050.
There is an alarming incidence spike amongst children, with time on digital screens as a major contributing factor.
Mr Rai said if short-sightedness is left undiagnosed, it can impact day-to-day life.
"As optometrists, we like to encourage parents, carers and teachers to ensure their children have their first eye test before starting school to detect and correct or manage any issues, so they don't go untreated," he said.
"Children's eyes are still developing during their schooling years, and they can't always tell you if they may not be able to see properly.
"If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up."
The Specsavers research found that 90 per cent of primary school teachers say they have witnessed signs of eye strain in their students, such as rubbing eyes, watery eyes, headaches, neck aches, blurry vision, and not wanting to read aloud.
Mr Rai's top tips for digital eye strain are:
It is recommended that children of all ages get a routine eye test every two years unless directed otherwise by their optometrist.
Data source: YouGov, Digital Eye Strain - AU, prepared for Specsavers, November 8, 2023.
