Up to two Royal Australia Air Force Pilatus PC-21 aircraft are scheduled to fly over some areas of Port Stephens for five nights beginning on Monday as part of a training course.
The aircraft from Williamtown RAAF Base's No. 4 Squadron will be flying in areas from Bulahdelah to Oyster Cove in support of the Australian Defence Force's Joint Terminal Attack course from Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 1.
Night flying will be between 6pm and 9pm.
"4SQN pilots will reduce their noise footprint by lateral and vertical separation as much as they can," the Department of Defence stated.
"All low level flying activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.
"Flying is subject to change due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather, and other aviation considerations."
Pilatus PC-21 aircraft first arrived in Williamtown in February 2020 - a replacement for the now retired PC-9/A.
At the time of the aircraft replacement, then Commanding Officer of No. 4 Squadron, Wing Commander Sean Jobson, said the PC-21 would contribute to vital squadron training activities.
"The PC-21 will assist in preparing the next generation of Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, supporting Forward Air Control and Air Surface Integration across a broad spectrum of operations," he said.
"4SQN has a joint service responsibility for guiding the training and development of JTACs.
"The arrival of the new aircraft will ensure personnel have the opportunity to continue to execute kinetic effects in real time scenarios."
JTAC training includes the ability to plan, brief, control and report on aircraft to provide close air support in the battlefield.
The course extends to understanding enemy formations, battle damage assessments, close-air-support, how to call controls for planes, helicopters, and UAVs.
Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).
