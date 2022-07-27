Walla Rugby is set to make a comeback in Nelson Bay next month.
The junior rugby union program, which encourages children to try the sport and have some fun while doing it, was held consistently in the Bay for 22 years before COVID-19 stopped it in its tracks.
"We're very excited that it's back," the program's coordinator, Casey Dunning, from the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club, said. "It's a great program for kids."
After receiving support from the senior Nelson Bay Rugby Club and Rugby Australia, including a $1000 grant, the junior Gropers club are set to relaunch Walla Rugby under a new name, Get Into Rugby, from August 5.
Get Into Rugby is open to all children aged 5 to 10, no matter their sporting background, and is designed for them to have fun while learning some rugby skills. It is a non-contact program with a focus on skill development.
"This new initiative is trying to get more kids into rugby. And the great thing about rugby is that it's for boys and girls of all shapes and sizes. The Bay does have a big touch and league community, but this is something extra kids can do," Dunning said.
He added that the hope was that more children went on to play rugby with the Gropers and build on the success the junior and senior clubs have achieved.
Dunning said the club understood that many families were facing increased financial pressures at the moment, and has tried to keep costs down as much as possible.
The cost to sign a child up in the five week Get Into Rugby program is $20 and includes a shirt plus sausage sizzle and drink after each training session.
Dunning, a former Canadian international and Gropers player, has coordinated the junior club's Walla Rugby program for a number of years as a way to give back after receiving so much support during his playing years.
In turn, a number of the junior club's representative players, first grade Gropers and parents have put their hand up to coach during the Get Into Rugby Program.
Additionally, Dunning's brother, ex-Wallaby and Waratah Matt Dunning, will be helping out at the first training session.
"Matt is really passionate about trying to get kids into rugby. He jumped at the chance to come out," he said.
Get Into Rugby will run at the Groperdome (Bill Strong Oval) on Friday afternoons, between 5pm and 5.45pm, from August 5 to September 2. To register, go to myaccount.rugbyxplorer.com.au.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
