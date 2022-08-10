Two of Tomaree High School's talented students are showing their skills on the slopes.
Taj and Ava Lambert competed at the Interschools Snowsport Championships in Thredbo over the school holidays and came home with solid results which will send them to Perisher for the Interschools Snowsport Championships from August 22 to 26.
Coming up against competitors from all over NSW and Queensland, Taj and Ava competed in the Skier Cross and Alpine while Taj also went for a run in the Moguls and secured a bronze medal.
Both sporting talents said they're looking forward to experiencing more competitive snow sports in Perisher.
"I am looking forward to my turn on the tracks. I love the thrill of going down full speed," Ava said.
"Coming into my last few years of schools I've never been as fired up as now. I love the rush of adrenaline when racing down the hill," Taj said.
Tomaree High School congratulated the students and wished them the best of luck.
