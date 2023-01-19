Port Stephens Examiner
Visitors share personal history with Port Stephens Arts Centre as members prepare for art prize

January 20 2023 - 7:30am
The Barnard family - Keian, Tain, Diana and Keith - in the gallery of Port Stephens Community Arts Centre on January 15, 2023.

It's always exciting when visitors to Port Stephens Community Arts Centre tell members that they were born there, when the building operated as a hospital.

