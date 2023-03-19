My mission is to stop the poisoning of the people and the planet in order to achieve healthy people and a healthy planet. I have been a Registered Nurse and a barrister, with experience in defending human, environmental and animal rights.
I am passionate and experienced when it comes to issues of human rights, health choices and savory alternatives to education for our children.
I am concerned by the introduction, too early in a child's life, of topics such as sexuality and gender. I have spent much of my life standing up for those among us who do not always have a voice.
I am a truth seeker and like many of us, I have personally felt the devastating results of harsh and draconian measures thrown upon society in recent times.
It is time for our Government to lead with truth and transparency in all aspects of its operation. Be it infrastructure, health or environment, their actions should no longer be so heavily weighted towards global and corporate agendas. The focus should always be 'what is in the best interests of ordinary Australians', and not an elite minority. Project fear is over; fear will no longer cast the final vote on how we govern our lives.
The Informed Medical Options Party is the party with HEART. In fact, we have organised our policies under this acronym being Health, Environment, Accountability, Rights and Transparency.
Because you deserve to be heard. I am your voice for choice.
Peace of mind to choose or refuse any health product or procedure without coercion, discrimination, harassment or penalty is your right.
You deserve accountability and transparency in all areas of government, including but not limited to health, environmental and economic policies.
I will fight for your democratic right to work, open your business and travel without the interference of bureaucrats.
I will fight to eliminate censorship, bringing back truth and transparency. I will shine a spotlight in places where accountability is lacking.
I am truly committed to providing all Australians with the power to make informed decisions about their own health and way of life.
Related Reading
Youth challenges and education, wind farms off the coast of Port Stephens and Smart Cities.
Youth Challenges and Education
I am passionate about the rights of independent schools to operate as they see fit. When it comes to helping to finding solutions to some of the challenges faced by our youth, I have a wealth of knowledge to bring to the table.
I have almost 20 years' experience facilitating weekend programs for disadvantaged youth. My honours thesis covered the topic of sentencing juveniles. I wrote a program for PCYC to support young people at risk of crime.
As a barrister I represented children and young adults in court. I have 10 years' experience working in the independent education sector and I am trained as a child protection investigator.
This is the Informed Medical Options Party's policy regarding education:
Wind Farms
I have concerns about the proposed wind farm off the coast of Port Stephens and Newcastle. Destroying marine ecology and ocean habitat is not green power.
The Informed Medical Options Party will create a safe place for all by:
Smart Cities
The most challenging issue facing Port Stephens is that the State Government is rolling out a '6 Mega City Plan' which includes Port Stephens.
I see this as a stepping stone to globalisation, and globalisation is the standarisation of all systems including land, water, law enforcement and energy. We are talking total control from a central unit.
I would like to know how the needs of our community will be balanced against big corporates in this plan. How will the Smart Cities plan affect our local council and their role? What are the implications for our local council's ability to truly represent the people?
If elected, I will be raising these questions on behalf of the people of Port Stephens.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
