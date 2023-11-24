Port Stephens Examiner
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Latest News
Exclusive

Putting it off: Hunter hospitals postpone more and more surgeries

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated November 25 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Australian Medical Association president Dr Michael Bonning. Picure:supplied.
NSW Australian Medical Association president Dr Michael Bonning. Picure:supplied.

THE number of postponed surgeries across the Hunter has increased by an average 76 per cent over the past four years, as the region grapples with waitlist blowouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.