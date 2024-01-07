2024 Dakar Rally: Price 7th on Stage two and 8th overall

The Hunter's Toby Price finished seventh on stage two of the 2024 Dakar Rally to climb to eighth overall.
Price described the 463km timed section as "quite technical" but he was "feeling good and looking forward to tomorrow".
The gruelling 654km leg from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi (463km timed) was won by Chile's Jose Ignacio Cornejo who is now second overall 2m:55s behind stage one leader Botswana's Ross Branch who finished 10th on the stage.
Argentina's Luciano Benavides was second on stage two, 5m:59s behind Cornejo, with Chile's Pablo Quintanilla third 6m:12s off the pace and fourth overall 15m:20s behind.
America's Ricky Brabac was fifth on the leg but rose to third overall, 7m:15s behind Branch.
Price completed the timed section in four hours, 31 minutes and 57 seconds to finish seventh on the stage.
He will start stage three +19m:39s behind Branch
"Another long day today and this one was quite technical too with some tough navigation," Price said after the stage.
"The roadbook had a lot of close notes, and although I made a couple of small mistakes, I didn't lose too much time.
"I'm trailing the leaders by a little bit, but it's only day two here in the desert and there's a long way to go. All in all, I'm fit, healthy, and kept the bike on two wheels today - so, feeling good and looking forward to tomorrow."
Price's teammate and reigning champion Kevin Benavides also showed good pace on the stage, but a small navigation error cost him some time, ultimately dropping him down to 19th and 11th overall.
Overall standings:
