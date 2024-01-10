Max Fricke wins round 3 to take lead in Aussies Solo Speedway title race

Three-time champion Max Fricke won round three of the 2024 Australian Solo Speedway Championship at Albury Wondonga and replaced Rohan Tungate as series leader.
Trailing Tungate by three points going into Albury on Tuesday night, Fricke scored 16 points with 12 points from the heats and four points for winning the final.
Fricke won the final from Ryan Douglas, Ben Cook and Tungate.
Going into the fourth round at Mildura in Victoria on Thursday, Fricke leads on 43, from Tungate 42, Mildura's Jaimon Lidsey 36, reigning champion Jack Holder 35, Douglas 29 and Heddon Greta's Josh Pickering on 27.
Fricke won the opening round in Brisbane, but 2018 champion Tungate led the series on 16 points after scoring more points in the heat. Tungate increased his lead to three points after winning a shortened round two at his home track Kurri Kurri.
The final round of the series is at Gillman Speedway in Adelaide on Saturday, January 13.
AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (AFTER ROUND 3 OF 5): 1 Max Fricke 43, 2 Rohan Tungate 41, 3 Jaimon Lidsey 36, 4 Jack Holder 35, 5 Ryan Douglas 29, 6 Josh Pickering 27, 7 Chris Holder 27, 8 Ben Cook 24, 9 Brady Kurtz 24, 10 Sam Masters 24, 11 Zach Cook 19, 12 James Pearson 15, 13 Keynan Rew 13, 14 Michael West 6, 15 Tate Zischke 5, 16 Fraser Bowes 4, 17 Jye Etheridge 4, 18 Jack Morrison 3.
