Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Max Fricke wins round 3 to take lead in Aussies Solo Speedway title race

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 10 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Fricke (centre) after winning round three of the Aussie Speedway Solo Championship at Albury from Ryan Douglas (left) and Ben Cook. Picture by Judy Mackay
Max Fricke (centre) after winning round three of the Aussie Speedway Solo Championship at Albury from Ryan Douglas (left) and Ben Cook. Picture by Judy Mackay

Three-time champion Max Fricke won round three of the 2024 Australian Solo Speedway Championship at Albury Wondonga and replaced Rohan Tungate as series leader.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.