Tomaree Library will be screening Respect, a 2021 American biographical musical drama film based on the life of Aretha Franklin. Starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, the film follows the first two decades of Franklin's life, from being born as a musical prodigy in an affluent African-American family, the repercussions of losing her mother at age 10, to her arduous rise to international musical stardom, while enduring an abusive marriage, ultimately concluding with the recording of her influential live album Amazing Grace. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Contact the library on 4988 0670.