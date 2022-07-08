July 9: Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12.30pm.
The Medowie Lions Community Markets are held on the grassed area out front of the Bull n Bush the second Saturday of the month.
July 9 and 16: Fingal Bay and Boat Harbour. Time: 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm daily. Cost: Free.
Whale Tales is a series of free talks at Boat Harbour and Fingal Bay presented by marine conservationist Jeannie Lawson. Join the free whale watching talks to learn about humpback whales and where to spot them in Port Stephens. July 9 the talks will be at the Barry Park Lookout, Fingal Bay and July 16 at the South Headland, off Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour. More information here.
July 10: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 8am-2pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
July 10: Murray's Brewery, Bobs Farm. Time: 8am-12pm.
Meet the makers in person and hear first hand about how and where their produce is grown and fill your market baskets with fresh in season produce.
July 15: Spirited Play Cafe, Taylors Beach. Time: 10.30am. Cost: $55 per person.
In this workshop, you will work side by side with your child, painting a canvas each, that together, creates a full picture. Hosted by a contemporary Aboriginal artist from Nagamay Designs, you will be guided step by step through the process of recreating one of Hayley's original art pieces. A perfect way to wind up the school holidays. Tickets: spiritedplaycafe.com.au.
July 15: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 7pm. Cost: $40.
Witness the voice of a generation as Kate Ceberano takes the stage at Shoal Bay Country Club. With 28 albums, 13 platinum and eight gold, and three ARIA awards, Ceberano has cemented herself as Australian music royalty.
July 21: Tomaree Library, Salamander Bay. Time: 1pm. Cost: Free.
Tomaree Library will be screening Respect, a 2021 American biographical musical drama film based on the life of Aretha Franklin. Starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, the film follows the first two decades of Franklin's life, from being born as a musical prodigy in an affluent African-American family, the repercussions of losing her mother at age 10, to her arduous rise to international musical stardom, while enduring an abusive marriage, ultimately concluding with the recording of her influential live album Amazing Grace. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Contact the library on 4988 0670.
July 28: Nelson Bay Cinema. Time: 6pm. Cost: $20 per person.
A Sustainable Futures Festival event, watch Jennifer Peedom's film River - a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers. The $20 ticket also includes one free candy bar selection and a chance at the lucky door prize. Tickets: portstephens.org.au.
August 6: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children.
Join artist Henrietta Mooney at ArtSpace Raymond Terrace (within the Raymond Terrace library), for a morning of nature journaling. You'll learn the basic skills of drawing and painting, looking at items from nature under the microscope. This workshop is part Mooney's exhibition, The Finer Detail. No previous art experience is necessary. All equipment will be supplied including a nature journal to take home. Places are limited and bookings are essential: henriettamooney.com.
