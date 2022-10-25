A big birthday party is being planned to celebrate Soldiers Point Public School's 75th anniversary and the community is being invited to join in on the festivities.
Music, market stalls, delicious goods, showbags, kids activity zone, raffles and a display of the contents unearthed in a time capsule from 1997 - there will be plenty on offer at the school's fair on Saturday, November 5.
"There is a lot of excitement for the fair," the school's P&C president Katie Allen said.
"There's been a huge build up. We've been planning it since the start of the year. The kids and parents are excited, and next year's kindergarten kids are also getting involved."
It has a busy year of fundraising for the P&C, which is seeking to install an inclusive outdoor playground and learning area.
The goal was set after kindergartener Jaymz Blacket-Glenn, who uses a wheelchair and mobility frame, was enrolled at the school this year.
"We want our school to be as accessible as possible for him and for any future child who uses a mobility aid," Ms Allen said.
While it is a birthday celebration, the fair will also act as a major fundraiser for the school. It comes on the back of mango drives and a cinema under the stars event in September, which was attended by 700 people.
As well raising funds themselves, Ms Allen said the P&C also plans to apply for grants to achieve their playground goal which does not have a figure attached to it yet, but could cost $100,000 or more.
The fair will be held on the school grounds between 11am and 3pm.
Creative talents will be on show with students hosting a musical performance on the main stage. There will also be roaming buskers and a variety of craft stalls offering handmade wrapping paper, gift cards, toys, and pot plants.
There will also be a kids activity zone, dress up photo booth, snow cones, showbags, crazy hair, face painting and nail salon.
Baked goods, books and preloved items will feature alongside a selection of items such as soaps, candles, homewares and paintings by local artists.
There will be a display of historical photographs and information about the school.
Soldiers Point Lions Club will be manning the barbecue, P&C volunteers will be selling a great range of food as well.
Soldiers Point Rural Fire Brigade, maritime, Port Stephens Koalas, Salamander Mens Shed, Tomaree Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Nelson Bay Sea Scouts, Salamander Recycling Centre and Port Stephens Council's waste education team will also have stalls set up at the fair.
