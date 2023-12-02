Port Stephens Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Port Stephens Friendship Group celebrates a fun year of events

By Newsroom
December 3 2023 - 9:34am
Port Stephens Friendship Group members on a sunset cruise aboard the catamaran YKNOT. Picture supplied
The Port Stephens Friendship Group is going from strength to strength and is looking to share the fun with people who would like take part in regular fun outings or are new to area and looking to establish new friends.

