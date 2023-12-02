The Port Stephens Friendship Group is going from strength to strength and is looking to share the fun with people who would like take part in regular fun outings or are new to area and looking to establish new friends.
The groups recent activities included trips to the Australian Reptile Park at Somersby, the Hunter Wetlands at Shortland and most recently a sunset cruise on Port Stephens Bay.
Group president Keith Hobbs said the reptile park, which is Australia's original hands-on zoo with more than 2000 animals included up close inspections of koalas, kangaroos, quokkas, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, birds and spiders.
"As a special group we were able to get a personal demonstration of the handling of a live alligator.
The Hunter Wetlands at Shortland was a real eye opener as it showed how locals can transform industrial used land with difficult marshes into a wonderful showing off the wetlands with many birds and plants.
"As a group we had a guide who provided a detailed description of the wetlands, how they were made over many years and how the current volunteers continue to maintain all the native plants in the wetlands area."
Mr Hobbs said they planned to make the sunset cruise on the catamaran YKNOT a regular outing.
He said their Christmas Party is in early December.
Planning for next year's activities has already started and in addition to the monthly outings they were looking to hold a six-day trip to the Snowy River area.
"If you would like to enjoy some social activity or are new in the area, come and join us for a laugh or two during our monthly activities and regular excursions," Mr Hobbs said.
For information on how to join the group contact Keith Hobbs on 0417 439 632
