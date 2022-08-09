A new shark-tracking buoy has been installed off Birubi Beach.
Also know as a 'listening buoy' or 'listening station', the device is part of the NSW Department of Primary Industries' SharkSmart program and is capable of detecting tagged sharks.
"Listening stations detect the presence of tagged target sharks - white, tiger and bull sharks - swimming within approximately 500m of the station," DPI's deputy director general fisheries, Sean Sloan, said.
"This means when a tagged shark comes close to our coast, everyone using our SharkSmart app can choose to receive an immediate alert at their favourite beach, or all NSW beaches.
"This data also provides important insights into the movements of sharks in our waters."
The installation of the yellow buoy about 300 metres off Birubi Beach, in front of the surf lifesaving club and Crest cafe, comes as the NSW Government injects a further $85.6 million into its SharkSmart program for the next four years.
As part of the shark mitigation program, 16 new listening stations have been rolled out along the NSW coast, including at Birubi Beach, increasing the state's network to 37.
All local government areas along the NSW coast now has at least one listening station.
"Locations for these listening stations were determined based on population, shark movements and ocean topography and in conjunction with discussions between local government and beach authorities," Mr Sloan said.
The rollout of listening stations follows the expansion of drumlines to 19 LGAs, but not Port Stephens.
When sharks are captured by a drumline - a hook with bait attached which is connected to an anchored buoy and a GPS - they are then tagged and released.
The 2022/2023 shark mitigation measures in Port Stephens include the new listening buoy and shark-spotting drones, piloted by dedicated Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club pilots.
Shark listening stations are designed to be left in the water to monitor tagged target sharks moving along the coast.
"There are no plans to remove them," Mr Sloan said.
White sharks move north along the coast as waters cool in early winter, with juveniles following from September.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
