More bodies are needed to help form the outline of a humpback whale and calf on Fingal Beach as a fun tribute and farewell to the tens of thousands of whales that have passed Port Stephens for another year.
Organisers of the human whale event are hoping to break the attendance record of the last formation - about 1400 people in July 2019 - when it returns on Sunday, October 9.
To celebrate the event's return after three years, a double formation - mother and baby - will be attempted for the first time in its 10-year history.
"The whale calf has been a long time coming," event spokesperson Mel Turner said.
"To see it come to life with the help of some humans for the first time attempt on beautiful Fingal Bay Beach is going to be nothing short of spectacular."
The human whale event, first staged with just a few hundred people in 2011, pays homage to the 'Humpback Highway' along which an estimated 40,000 whales have travelled during their annual 10,000km migration from south to north and back again.
As part of the migration, about 3000 calves and their mothers are expected to travel south through Port Stephens until mid-October before the whale watching season winds up in November.
The human whale, a free event that makes for a fun day out for the family, is timed to coincide with the end of the September school holiday and the winding down of the whale watching season.
There is a conservation theme at the event with fun, interactive and educational displays available to see by Ocean and Coastal Care Initiatives (OCCI), Marine Parks Association, Sea Shelter, Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters.
The Port Stephens-based Marine Parks Association will be taking suggestions on what to name its new fiberglass humpback whale, which has joined Miggy the white whale on the side of the road in welcoming people into Nelson Bay.
Fingal Surf Life Saving Club will be behind the barbecue.
A new addition to the event this year is pre-registration.
"A registration link has been set up on The Human Whale Facebook page to streamline the registration process. This will provide more accurate numbers of just how many 'humans' participated and made the whale," Ms Turner said.
Free registration QR coded tickets will be issued through Eventbrite and will be scanned on the day from a printed ticket or mobile app.
The event opens at 10am at Fingal Beach in preparation for participants to begin forming the whale under the expert guidance of Frank Future from Imagine Cruises at 11am for the feat to be captured by drone by 12pm.
Mr Future and North Point Surveys will have the 100 metre long mother whale and calf pegged out on the beach ahead of the formation.
As for what happens if it rains, Ms Turner said to keep an eye out for an announcement on the Facebook page.
"We haven't had a rained out human yhale yet, but keep up to date with all event details through the Facebook page, just in case," she said.
Ms Turner thanked Imagine Cruises, Moonshadow-TQC Cruises, Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters, North Point Surveys and Destination Port Stephens for their "continued efforts in the running and organising of this event".
