Port Stephens' popular human whale formation to make post-pandemic return on October 9

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
September 30 2022 - 5:00am
The human whale on Fingal Beach in 2017. About 1000 people helped form the outline of the whale that year. In 2019, about 1400 people did. Even more people are needed when the event returns on October 9 with an attempt to create a mother and baby.

More bodies are needed to help form the outline of a humpback whale and calf on Fingal Beach as a fun tribute and farewell to the tens of thousands of whales that have passed Port Stephens for another year.

Ellie-Marie Watts

