$250k in state funding to repair potholes in Port Stephens

State government grant provides $251,105 for Port Stephens pothole repairs

Updated November 28 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Port Stephens Council is set to soon receive more than $250,000 for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program.

