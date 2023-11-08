The term icon is thrown around fairly liberally these days, but when it comes to Joan Frost its a label deservedly earned over a remarkable 90 years.
Friends and family including Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and deputy mayor Leah Anderson were on hand on Sunday to celebrate Joan's birthday with a special "This is Your Life" presentation.
And with the the Nelson Bay Golf Club life member and ladies patron still playing nine holes twice a week off a 32 handicap there should be a few more installments.
Joan Charlton was born in Swansea in 1933 and married Tom Frost on April 23, 1953. They moved to Anna Bay in 1955 and both continued their love of sport while building up a dairy farm on their 200 hectare property on what is now known as Frost Road.
They also successfully operated and maintaining the Anna Bay Drainage Union for many years.
Joan came from a strong sporting pedigree with her brother Eddie Charlton an Australian champion snooker player who had the distinction of being world championship runner-up in both snooker and billiards.
Joan's daughter Barbara said her mum was an accomplished tennis player in her younger years winning the Newcastle District A grade at aged 19 and then played at White City in Sydney.
"Uncle Eddie once told dad that he stopped mum from playing at Wimbeldon when they married and moved to the Bay," she said.
Joan became a member of Nelson Bay Golf Club and the game and the club became her passion, including 11 years as board member.
